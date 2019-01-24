CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
15 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 17 to
27.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
Lows 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
43 to 48. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
Highs 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
Highs 45 to 55.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
Highs 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
Highs 42 to 52.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 15 to
25.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows
16 to 26.
