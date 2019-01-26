CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

941 FPUS55 KREV 261131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

43 to 53. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

39 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 51.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

