CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

389 FPUS55 KREV 281132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

37 to 47. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 47 to 52. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 27 to

32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 8000 feet lowering to 7000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

