CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

654 FPUS55 KREV 232332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-241500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

and rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ070-241500-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches above 5000 feet. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 26 to 31.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.

Highs 37 to 42. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

27 to 32. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ071-241500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 24 to

34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.

Highs 38 to 48. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-241500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 20 to

30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather