CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
753 FPUS55 KREV 131032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Highs
49 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 18 to 23.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
CAZ070-140300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to
55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
57 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 40 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to
55. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs
51 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs
59 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
$$
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
$$
