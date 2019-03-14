CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

46. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 42 to 52.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 49. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 53 to 58.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 48 to 58.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

20 to 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 44 to 54.

http://weather.gov/reno

