_____
CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 7000 FEET...
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 6 inches with 8 to 14 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to
48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 90 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet.
Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up
to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
51 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs 47 to 57. Lows 23 to 28.
CAZ070-280300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 53. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in
the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor.
Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows
25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
23 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 25 to
30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 54 to 59.
CAZ071-280300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 5500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
6 inches. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows
24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley
floor. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
21 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to
61.
CAZ073-280300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to
80 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers and chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.
_____
