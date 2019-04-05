CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
773 FPUS55 KREV 051031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Isolated showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet.
Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 22 to 32.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
rising to 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.
Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
39 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
38 to 48.
$$
CAZ070-060300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Scattered showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
6000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Snow
level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level 5000 feet
rising to 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows
30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 59 to 64.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 35 to
40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 66. Lows
34 to 39.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 26 to 31.
$$
CAZ071-060300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Scattered showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level 5500 feet
rising to 6500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows
29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 56 to 66.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 30 to
40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to
57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 45 to 55.
$$
CAZ073-060300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising
to 7500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow
level 7000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 43 to
53.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
$$
