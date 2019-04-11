CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 31. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

28 to 33. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 57 to 67.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 54 to

64.

