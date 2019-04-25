CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

_____

381 FPUS55 KREV 251031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

CAZ072-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

and Markleeville

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ070-260300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the evening. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

79. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 64.

$$

_____

