CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

614 FPUS55 KREV 261031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ070-270300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 66 to

71.

$$

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet rising

to 9500 feet. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

