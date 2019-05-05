CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
8500 feet rising to 9500 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 56 to 66.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 58 to 68.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
38 to 43. Highs 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 42.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to
78. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.
Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 79.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to
9500 feet. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow
level 8500 to 9000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 30 to
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet.
Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 55 to
65.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
