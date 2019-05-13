CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

987 FPUS55 KREV 131032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ070-140300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

68. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

62.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers,

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather