CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
031 FPUS55 KREV 171032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level rising
to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.
Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 25 to 35.
$$
CAZ070-180300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level rising above 6500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Snow level lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs
47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 57 to 67.
$$
CAZ071-180300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows
30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to
54. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
26 to 36.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.
$$
CAZ073-180300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet rising to 7500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up
to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and
rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows
27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to
53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 18 to 28.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 52 to 62.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather