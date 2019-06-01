CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

_____

399 FPUS55 KREV 011032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

72. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

85. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

79. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

80. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 36 to 46. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

_____

