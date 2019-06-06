CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

430 FPUS55 KREV 061032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86.

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

87 to 97.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 81. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

