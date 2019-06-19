CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

_____

354 FPUS55 KREV 191031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

_____

