CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 42 to 52.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 96.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to 56.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

