CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

123 FPUS55 KREV 191031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to

31. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 22 to 32.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-200300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 32 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 26 to 31.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather