CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

207 FPUS55 KREV 071132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY ABOVE

6500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 100 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow, heavy rain and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches with 7 to 13 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

40. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 39 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 32. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then heavy rain, heavy

snow and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs

37 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing

to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 25 to 35. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 2 to 8 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 36 to 46. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow with possible

rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 6 to 12 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 18 to 28. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing

to 65 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

34 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 41 to 51.

