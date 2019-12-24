CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019
_____
609 FPUS55 KREV 241132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to
34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 12 to
22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to
32. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 34 to 39.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 15 to 25.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Highs 36 to 41. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
30 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows
21 to 26.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 34 to 44.
$$
CAZ071-250300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to
28. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to
39. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
35 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
36 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows
20 to 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 38 to 43.
$$
CAZ073-250300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to
37. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 7 to
17. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 28 to 33. Lows 6 to 16.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 13 to
23.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 31 to 41.
$$
_____
