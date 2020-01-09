CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

815 FPUS55 KREV 091132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 4 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

39 to 49. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 18 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 19. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow

and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 14 to

24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows

21 to 26. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 43.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 80 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 44.

$$

_____

