CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to

37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

36 to 46.

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

rising to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 14 to

24. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 28 to 38. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. Highs

37 to 47.

