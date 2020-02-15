CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows
19 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs
41 to 51.
CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 49 to
59. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows
16 to 26.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows
23 to 33.
CAZ071-160300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows
17 to 27.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows
21 to 31.
CAZ073-160300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 50 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 50 mph in the evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.
Highs 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 43 to 53.
