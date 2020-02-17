CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

_____

183 FPUS55 KREV 171132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

31. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 29 to

34.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 58.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

47 to 57.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

_____

