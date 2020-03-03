CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
_____
865 FPUS55 KREV 031132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
27 to 37.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 48 to
58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 25 to
35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.
$$
CAZ071-040300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
22 to 32.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
46 to 56.
$$
CAZ073-040300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows
25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
19 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather