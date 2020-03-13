CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

025 FPUS55 KREV 131032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to

lake level. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

90 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with

2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26.

Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 68. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the night. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Areas of blowing dust. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 29. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 40 to 50. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

48 to 53.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches west of

highway 395. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph

increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow. Snow level rising to

6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 38 to 48.

$$

_____

