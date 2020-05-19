CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

472 FPUS55 KREV 191031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising above

6500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

rising above 6500 feet. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 65 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers with pockets of snow showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 63 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 74 to 84.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather