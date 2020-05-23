CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

_____

053 FPUS55 KREV 231031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 39. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather