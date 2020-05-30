CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
128 FPUS55 KREV 301032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 8500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the evening. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.
Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
63 to 73.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to
78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
49 to 59. Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 78 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.
$$
CAZ071-310300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 42 to
52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to
55. Highs 78 to 88.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.
$$
CAZ073-310300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 69. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to
50 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 40 to
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 72 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
69 to 79.
$$
_____
