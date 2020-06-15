CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

113 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 36 to 41.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

