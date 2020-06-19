CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

_____

649 FPUS55 KREV 191032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 90.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 93.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather