CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
548 FPUS55 KREV 041032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 39 to 49.
CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows
47 to 57.
CAZ071-050300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 42 to 52.
CAZ073-050300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 36 to 46.
