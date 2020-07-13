CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
_____
846 FPUS55 KREV 131032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 77 to 87.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
52 to 62.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 52 to 62.
$$
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 44 to 54.
$$
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
42 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 80 to 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather