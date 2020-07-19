CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

067 FPUS55 KREV 192132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-201500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

86.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-201500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 55 to 65.

$$

CAZ071-201500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ073-201500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 40 to 50.

$$

_____

