CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-201500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.
Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to
86.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-201500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 55 to 65.
$$
CAZ071-201500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 48 to 58.
$$
CAZ073-201500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
232 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs 78 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 40 to 50.
$$
