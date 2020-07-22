CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-231500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Haze after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

80. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-231500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and areas

of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 55 to

65.

CAZ071-231500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

81 to 91. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 47 to

57.

CAZ073-231500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

84. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

83 to 93.

