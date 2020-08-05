CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

752 FPUS55 KREV 051032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze through the night. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 40 to 50.

