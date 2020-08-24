CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

255 FPUS55 KREV 242132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-251500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.

CAZ070-NVZ005-251500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 56 to

66. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ071-251500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Haze in the evening.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ073-251500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 41 to 51.

