Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-261500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 44 to

54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-261500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ071-261500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows 46 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

CAZ073-261500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 38 to 48.

