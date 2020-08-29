CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

824 FPUS55 KREV 291032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 75 to 85.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 92.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 55 to 65.

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

85 to 95. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 92.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 49 to 59.

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 42 to 52.

