Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 46 to

56.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 94. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 55 to

65.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 49 to

59.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 43 to

53.

