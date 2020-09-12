CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

_____

200 FPUS55 KREV 121032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 72 to 82.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 71.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 80 to 90.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 77 to 87.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather