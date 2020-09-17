CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

549 FPUS55 KREV 171032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to

70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

67 to 77. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 71 to 81. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 86. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 78 to 88. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 76 to 86. Lows 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

68 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

73 to 83. Lows 30 to 40.

$$

_____

