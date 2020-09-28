CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 47.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 44 to 54.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 33 to 43.

