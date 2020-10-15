CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

963 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

