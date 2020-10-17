CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

626 FPUS55 KREV 171032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

http://weather.gov/reno

