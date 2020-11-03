CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
653 FPUS55 KREV 031132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 to
20.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
31 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 20. Highs 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to
40.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.
Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ071-040300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
12 to 22.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 12 to 22. Highs 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
6 to 16.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
34 to 44.
$$
CAZ073-040300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
4 to 14.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 3 to 13. Highs 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to
42.
$$
