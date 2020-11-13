CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
929 FPUS55 KREV 131131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
60 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to
80 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow and
rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 1 to 5 inches above
7000 feet. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows
26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 43 to 53.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 21 to 31.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph shifting to
the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows
31 to 36.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 30 to 35.
$$
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 16 to
26. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows
27 to 37.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 25 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
43 to 53.
$$
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level
7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 40 mph after
midnight. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph
decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 16 to 26.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 22 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 47 to 57.
$$
_____
