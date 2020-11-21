CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

153 FPUS55 KREV 211132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 19 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to

50. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 37 to

47.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 17 to

27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 13 to 23.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 38 to

48.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

46 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

21. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 12 to

22.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 7 to 17.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

