CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ 680 FPUS55 KREV 021131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-030300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-030300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47. $$ CAZ071-030300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ073-030300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 11 to 21. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 8 to 18. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48. $$